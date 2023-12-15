Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

