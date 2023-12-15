Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

