Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys 833 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

