Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $47.26 on Monday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.