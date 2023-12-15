Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.