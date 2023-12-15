Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.3% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 278,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

