Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

