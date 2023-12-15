Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
