Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $241.29. 963,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

