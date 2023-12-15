Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold.
Unilever Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 85,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
