Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 85,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

