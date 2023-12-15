UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 357.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

