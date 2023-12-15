UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 357.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

UDR Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.