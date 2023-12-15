Tsfg LLC Sells 185 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

