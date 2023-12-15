Troy Income & Growth (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.53 on January 19th

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Stock Down 0.1 %
LON TIGT opened at GBX 68.95 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.49. Troy Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.48.
Troy Income & Growth Company Profile
