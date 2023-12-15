Troy Income & Growth (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.53 on January 19th

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

LON TIGT opened at GBX 68.95 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.49. Troy Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.48.

Get Troy Income & Growth alerts:

Troy Income & Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.