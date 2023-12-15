Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:TENT opened at GBX 65.96 ($0.83) on Friday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.50 ($1.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.12.
Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Point Energy Transition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.