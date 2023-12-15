Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TENT opened at GBX 65.96 ($0.83) on Friday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.50 ($1.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

