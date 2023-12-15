Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 62 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

