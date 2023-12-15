Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in US Foods by 95.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $8,757,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $9,526,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.