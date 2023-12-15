Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.