Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VT stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.