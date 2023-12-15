Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

