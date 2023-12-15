Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $365,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.95, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

