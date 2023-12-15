Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.