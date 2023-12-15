Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $521.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.41 and its 200 day moving average is $509.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

