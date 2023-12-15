Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

