Toll Brothers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 9.0 %

TOL stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.