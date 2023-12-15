Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,056.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $36.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. Toho has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $41.46.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

