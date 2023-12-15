The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Announces $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

TWN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

