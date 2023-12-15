The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Announces $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
TWN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
