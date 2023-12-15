The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Up 2.6 %
LGL stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What is consumer discretionary?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.