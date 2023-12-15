Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.