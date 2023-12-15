TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

TELUS stock opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.96. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1059455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

