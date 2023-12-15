Systelligence LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after buying an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,900. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

