Systelligence LLC Invests $9.11 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 175,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

