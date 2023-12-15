Systelligence LLC Acquires Shares of 65,573 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,772,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.70 and a one year high of $218.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

