Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

