StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 3.8 %

TSE SVI opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.91. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.58.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.75 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

