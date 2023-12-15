StockNews.com Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.57. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

