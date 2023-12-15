StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of -265.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

