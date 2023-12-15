StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of -265.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.