Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.