Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SWK opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

