SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.77

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.77 and last traded at $92.52, with a volume of 114072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

