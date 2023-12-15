Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.12.

SPOT opened at $196.13 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

