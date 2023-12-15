Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 894,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

