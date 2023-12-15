SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 407 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.12. 347,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

