Short Interest in Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Rises By 100.0%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THVB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396. Thomasville Bancshares has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Thomasville Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.