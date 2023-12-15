Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $754.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $297.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

