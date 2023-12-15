Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $240.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

