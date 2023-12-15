Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

