Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.33 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

