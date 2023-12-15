Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on March 15th

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance

Shares of LON SCP opened at GBX 571.86 ($7.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £197.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,262.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.38. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 626 ($7.86).

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap alerts:

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.