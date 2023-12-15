Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on March 15th

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance
Shares of LON SCP opened at GBX 571.86 ($7.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £197.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,262.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.38. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 626 ($7.86).
Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile
