Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 274.62 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £190.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,230.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Schroder Income Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.07).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 173 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £463.64 ($582.02). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Stories

