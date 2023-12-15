Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

